PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting on New Year’s Day of a 54-year-old woman.

Cheryl Smith was found in a Pawtucket home at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday suffering from several gunshot wounds to her chest, city police said Thursday. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, were apprehended at a nearby hotel, police said. Investigators also recovered a 9 mm handgun.

Both suspects were held without bail at their initial court appearances Thursday. Doherty faces seven charges, including first-degree murder, while Moran faces two charges, including first-degree murder.

Neither entered a plea and both were referred to the public defender’s office.

Authorities did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

