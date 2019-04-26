2 Fall River men accused of beating disabled man with his own cane

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing criminal charges after police say they threatened to kill and eat a disabled man’s dog before beating him with his own cane.

Officers responding to a reported fight on Eastern Avenue about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday spoke to the 57-year-old victim, who said he and his wife were out for a walk with their dog when they were approached by two men, one of whom said, “better move that dog or I will kill it and eat it,” according to Fall River police.

The man said after directing his wife to go into their apartment building, the two men began punching him in the head and face, pushed him to the ground, and then struck him with his own cane while kicking him.

Joshua L. Farias and Brian Souza, both 37, were arrested several houses away on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a disabled person, and breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony.

