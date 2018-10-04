2 Fall River police officers injured in cruiser crash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River police officers were injured Wednesday when their cruiser was struck by an oncoming motorist, officials said.

A cruiser responding to a dangerous weapon call with its lights and siren activated around 12:45 p.m. was struck in the Osborn Street intersection when a Toyota Prius suddenly pulled out in the path of the officers, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Both officers, whose names were not released, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

The operator of the Toyota, a 65-year-old man from East Falmouth, refused treatment and was issued a citation.

No additional details were available.

