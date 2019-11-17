2 families forced to evacuate as fire crews battle blaze in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two families were forced out into the cold Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Revere, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Florence Street found heavy flames shooting from the top floor. An investigation determined the fire broke out on the second or third floor and moved to the attic.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

