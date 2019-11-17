2 families forced to evacuate as firefighters battle house fire in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a house fire in Revere that broke out Sunday morning that forced two families to evacuate.

Crews responding to a house on Florence Street found heavy flames shooting out of the top floor.

The fire department says two families were forced to evacuate after the fire broke out on the second or third floor.

Crews say the fire then spread to the attic.

Both families were able to get out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)