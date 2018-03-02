MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people who aren’t students have been fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting “started from a domestic situation.” Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The school is urging students to take shelter. It also says no other injuries have been reported.

The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at the campus residence hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

