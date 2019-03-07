2 federal court officers shot during training exercise at Boston police firing range

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) – Two federal court officers were wounded during a live training exercise at a Boston Police Department firing range in Quincy on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Moon Island Boston Police Firing Range found a pair of officers suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers, whose names have not been released, were taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. They are listed in stable condition.

One officer is said to have suffered a hand injury and the other sustained a hip injury.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the officers were contract employees of Walden Security.

An initial investigation found that the incident was accidental in nature but authorities are working to determine exactly how the weapon was discharged.

No suspect is at large but the road leading up to the range has been blocked off, according to police.

The Boston Police Department is leading an investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

