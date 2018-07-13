2 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in massive Everett blaze

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a roaring blaze that is consuming a three-story home in Everett and has left two firefighters and one civilian injured.

The fire in a multi-family home on Morris Street broke out around 2 p.m.

One of the injured firefighters has been taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston, sources told 7News’ Steve Cooper.

A second firefighter and a civilian were also injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

