2 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in massive Everett blaze

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a roaring blaze that is consuming a three-story home in Everett and has left two firefighters and one civilian injured.
The fire in a multi-family home on Morris Street broke out around 2 p.m.
One of the injured firefighters has been taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston, sources told 7News’ Steve Cooper.
A second firefighter and a civilian were also injured.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
