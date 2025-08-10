FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One resident and two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Falmouth on Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Plim Hollow Drive around 8 p.m. found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and all occupants, including the family dogs, were out of the structure.

The resident and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Falmouth Fire Rescue Fire Investigation Unit

