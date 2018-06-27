2 firefighters, 2 occupants evaluated during Financial District Hazmat situation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters and two occupants were evaluated by paramedics after a 12-story Financial District building was evacuated following reports of a chemical release, officials said.
Fire crews responding to 218-230 Congress St. about 12:45 p.m. evacuated the building and called in a HazMat team.
Fire officials say two occupants and two firefighters were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.
