2 firefighters, 2 occupants evaluated during Financial District Hazmat situation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters and two occupants were evaluated by paramedics after a 12-story Financial District building was evacuated following reports of a chemical release, officials said.

Fire crews responding to 218-230 Congress St. about 12:45 p.m. evacuated the building and called in a HazMat team.

Fire officials say two occupants and two firefighters were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.

HazMat Techs preparing to make entry to the upper floors to evaluate the conditions. DeCon Companies are staged below. pic.twitter.com/QE1tK5UZOd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

Investigation ongoing at 230 Congress St. @ChiefJoeFinn on scene. pic.twitter.com/E9a2v6MVdN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

BFD HazMat Team continuing to investigate. 230 Congress is a 12-story commercial building. (2) FF’s and (2) occupants being evaluated by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/rz4aXMeANn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

Response to 218-230 Congress St. In the Financial District at approx. 12:45 pm for an unknown chemical release. Occupants being evacuated. BFD HazMat Team investigating. Avoid this area due to heavy traffic. @BOSTON_EMS @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/9MmoVJeOsg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

