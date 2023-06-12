BOSTON (WHDH) - Three residents and two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving fire raced through a multi-family home in Mattapan on Sunday, leaving 25 people displaced, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Cummins Highway around 7 p.m. immediately struck a second alarm as a large plume of black smoke filled the neighborhood, according to a fire officials.
Crews worked to contain the fire to the single building and it was under control in about an hour.
Those hospitalized suffered minor injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigaiton.
