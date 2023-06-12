BOSTON (WHDH) - Three residents and two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fast-moving fire raced through a multi-family home in Mattapan on Sunday, leaving 25 people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Cummins Highway around 7 p.m. immediately struck a second alarm as a large plume of black smoke filled the neighborhood, according to a fire officials.

Crews worked to contain the fire to the single building and it was under control in about an hour.

Those hospitalized suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigaiton.

Detail companies will remain on scene to monitor any hot spots. The BFD FIU is working to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/zi4ETNhIFK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2023

Deputy Chief Tully briefs the media on the 2 alarm Fire on Cummings Hwy . 3 residents and 2 firefighters transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries . 25 residents were displaced the ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. pic.twitter.com/bSLijgZ9g9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2023

Heavy fire knocked down, the rear porches have collapsed. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/bp5CIlaS3N — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023

An aggressive interior and exterior attack , helped to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding buildings. pic.twitter.com/R9KQoIlgCT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023

At approximately 7:10 heavy fire on the rear porches of 571 Cummings Hwy. A 2nd alarm was immediately ordered. Thick black smoke filled the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/2NiCXk46Qx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023

