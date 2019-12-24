2 firefighters, 8 guests injured after explosion sparks fire at NH hotel

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured Tuesday after an explosion sparked a massive Christmas Eve fire at a Lebanon, New Hampshire hotel.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Element hotel on Foot Hill Street about 5:15 a.m. heard an explosion shortly after entering the building, according to Lebanon fire officials.

The two firefighters who were injured were taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Eight guests of the hotel sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at area hospitals. All of the guests of the hotel were displaced after the explosion and were moved to another area hotel.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

