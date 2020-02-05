2 firefighters hospitalized, 7 displaced after South Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hospitalized and seven people were forced from their homes after a multi-alarm fire tore through a duplex under construction in South Boston on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 409 East 7th St. around 5:30 p.m. found flames shooting from the rear of the wood-frame structure and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from Sky7 HD showed flames that had engulfed a rear deck near a cluster of other homes.

Two firefighters were transported with minor injuries — one suffering from smoke inhalation and one from a laceration.

The home was unoccupied and under construction when the fire ignited.

Six adults and one child have been displaced.

The cost of the damages sits somewhere around $2 million, according to fire officials.

The cause was not immediately clear.

This is what companies had to deal with on arrival. pic.twitter.com/MRprKiv5iZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 6, 2020

At approximately 5:20 pm heavy fire throughout the building at 409 E seventh st South Boston . This is now a 3rd alarm. pic.twitter.com/QOwsvtW4JG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 5, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)