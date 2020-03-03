2 firefighters hospitalized, 7 residents displaced following Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hospitalized and seven residents were displaced after a house went up in flames in Attleboro late Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 15 Virginia Meadows Drive around 11 p.m. found heavy flames coming from all windows.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack and got the blaze under control around midnight, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.

The seven residents of the home had escaped prior to the crews arrival and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two Attleboro firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

The home was deemed a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

