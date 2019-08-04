2 firefighters hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in South Yarmouth early Sunday morning sent two firefighters to the hospital.

Crews responding to two 911 calls around 4 a.m. for a house fire at 80 Mayflower Terrace found heavy fire and all occupants out of the home.

After trying to fight the fire with an interior attack they were removed from the building so exterior crews could attract the attic from the back, crews say.

Crews say the attic had plywood floor and very limited access making it difficult for crews to extinguish this part of the home.

A second-alarm was struck by Chief Simonian to bring more personnel to the scene.

Two firefighters were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for exhaustion but have been released and are recovering at home.

The house has severe damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but not suspicious.

