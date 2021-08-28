MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were taken to hospital for evaluation after responding to a 3-alarm fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Medford early Saturday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire on Newbern Avenue found flames shooting out of the roof of the and windows of the apartment upon arrival, according to Medford firefighters.

The fire started in an unoccupied apartment in what firefighters called “hoarder-like conditions.”

