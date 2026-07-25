BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained while battling a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Savin Hill on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in a vacant three-family home on Savin Hill Avenue around 11 a.m. found that it had burned through all rear porches and interior rear stairs and worked to stop it from spreading to other buildings, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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