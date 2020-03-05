2 firefighters hospitalized as crews battle 3-alarm blaze in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hospitalized after battling a three-alarm blaze in Dorchester Thursday night.

Crews responding to a home at 12 Stonehurst Street around 8:15 p.m. found the multi-story home fully engulfed, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Heavy fire on the second and third floors tore through the roof prompting firefighters to utilize large hoses and heavy stream devices.

The condition of the firefighters has not been released.

Four adults and two children have been displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is what the 1st alarm companies encountered when they first arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/AfDs0RJPmE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

2 firefighters taken to hospital.@BOSTON_EMS Chief of Operations Andre Stallworth briefs the media. 4 adults and 2 children displaced & assisted by @RedCrossMA pic.twitter.com/zvxNnxpaRi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

At approximately 8:15 pm heavy fire on arrival at 12 Stonehurst St. Dor this is now a 2nd. Alarm pic.twitter.com/kJpMAwGzzd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

