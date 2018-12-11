2 firefighters hurt, 29 displaced after blaze breaks out in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hurt and 29 residents were forced from their homes after a two-alarm fire broke out inside a brownstone building in Boston’s South End on Tuesday, officials said.
Crews responding to a five-story building at 534 Columbus Ave. near Worcester Street for a report of a fire about 2:40 p.m. found smoke billowing into the air, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire, which has since been knocked down, caused about $750,000 in damage.
A pair of firefighters were transported from the scene after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
All residents were able to safely evacuate from the building. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
