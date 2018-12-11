2 firefighters hurt, 29 displaced after blaze breaks out in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hurt and 29 residents were forced from their homes after a two-alarm fire broke out inside a brownstone building in Boston’s South End on Tuesday, officials said.

Crews responding to a five-story building at 534 Columbus Ave. near Worcester Street for a report of a fire about 2:40 p.m. found smoke billowing into the air, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire, which has since been knocked down, caused about $750,000 in damage.

A pair of firefighters were transported from the scene after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

All residents were able to safely evacuate from the building. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Response to 534 Columbus Ave. South End at approx. 2:40 PM for a report of a building fire. Smoke showing on arrival. This an occupied 5 story mixed use brownstone. @bostonpolice @BOSTON_EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/YapcPhwSUL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 11, 2018

Companies checking for extension. All occupants safely evacuated. No injuries reported at this time. This building is on Columbus Ave. at the corner of Worcester St. Avoid this area due to traffic. pic.twitter.com/GrAc8hMXFc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 11, 2018

Fire has extended. 2 alarm ordered pic.twitter.com/OtUWQWEPwZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 11, 2018

Fire knocked down. Companies overhauling. @bostonpolice still have this area closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/fzLrZKMl3L — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 11, 2018

Detail company will remain on scene. Approx. $750,000 in damages. 2 FF’s transported by @BOSTON_EMS with non-life threatening injuries. 29 residents displaced & being assisted by @COB_ONS & BFD Victim Assistance Unit. FIU investigating. pic.twitter.com/dKGnsKXqQw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 11, 2018

