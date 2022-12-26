MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured and nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Malden late Monday night.

The firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have originated in the second floor of the building on John Street.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

