NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday battling a fire in a historic building in New Hartford, Connecticut, officials said.

Firefighters and police officers from more than 29 departments were at the scene of the blaze, which was first reported shortly before 2:30 a.m., said Jon Barbagallo, a spokesperson for regional emergency response agencies.

The three-story building known as New Hartford House dates from 1850 and has six businesses on the ground floor and fourteen apartments above, Barbargallo said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to residents of the building. Police were in the process of accounting for all of the residents, Barbagallo said.

