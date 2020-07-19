2 firefighters hurt while battling flames in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hurt while battling flames on Saturday night at a home in Springfield, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a home on Plainfield Street just before 11 p.m. found flames shooting out of the roof of the home upon arrival, fire officials said.

Two firefighters were injured and the fire was extinguished just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

An arson and bomb squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials said the fire likely began on the second floor of the home.

No additional information was immediately released.

