2 firefighters hurt while battling heavy fire in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston firefighters were hurt while battling flames at a home in Dorchester on Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames on Nightingale Street around 7:45 a.m. saw smoke pouring out of the home and the rear porches collapsing, fire officials said.

A fourth alarm was struck but crews were able to extinguish the flames around 8:30 a.m.

The two injured firefighters were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Twelve people were displaced due to the flames.

No additional information was immediately released.

At approx 7:45 am, companies responded to fire in rear of 16 Nightingale St in Dorchester. Smoke showing on arrival & called 2nd alarm moments after. Chief called 3rd on his arrival . Fire has spread to next home. pic.twitter.com/D6l4q6RNQh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 21, 2020

4th alarm struck by chief for 12& 16 Nightingale St. rear porches have collapsed, & power lines have come down in rear. All companies working. pic.twitter.com/tfn2TNb08c — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 21, 2020

12 & 16 Nightingale St .. all companies working pic.twitter.com/cW3rnmDKjZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 21, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down companies continue to chase hot spots , major overhauling . pic.twitter.com/oXhgJKG5Uh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 21, 2020

