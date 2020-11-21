2 firefighters hurt while battling heavy fire in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston firefighters were hurt while battling flames at a home in Dorchester on Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames on Nightingale Street around 7:45 a.m. saw smoke pouring out of the home and the rear porches collapsing, fire officials said.

A fourth alarm was struck but crews were able to extinguish the flames around 8:30 a.m.

The two injured firefighters were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Twelve people were displaced due to the flames.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

