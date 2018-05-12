2 firefighters injured, 30 displaced in massive West Roxbury fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters and a resident were injured in a 6-alarm fire that tore through an apartment complex in West Roxbury early Saturday morning, leaving several people displaced from their homes.

Boston Fire responded to 1212 VFW Parkway at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday and reported heavy fire immediately, calling for a second alarm upon arrival, then increasing to five alarms shortly thereafter.

The three-story, multi-unit building was heavily damaged by fire. Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn arrived on scene to assume command as several units responded to the blaze.

One woman says she saw the flames and rushed to help get her neighbors out.

“I heard somebody going, ‘fire, fire, fire’ and they were screaming, and I opened my shade and just saw flames shooting up to the sky, and I just started banging on my neighbor’s doors,” she said.

As many as 30 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The mayor’s office is currently working on finding a place for those people to stay as well as resources for them to get the help they need.

Officials say the fire was contained to the rear of the building, but a gas leak contributed to the heavy flames, and utility crews were called to the scene to assist.

Officials say the injuries to the one resident and two firefighters are considered non-life-threatening.

The massive response came shortly after another fire in Roxbury that caused heavy damage to a six-family home on Dale Street.

Fire engines from Cambridge assisted Boston Fire in coverage.

#UPDATE – I'm told around 70 (around 30 at VFW Parkway fire) people displaced as a result of various fires that happened overnight across Boston. @7News #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) May 12, 2018

