BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire on River Street in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that left two firefighters hospitalized and four people without a place to live, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 1832 River St. found fire on floors and one and two of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
