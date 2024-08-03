BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire on River Street in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that left two firefighters hospitalized and four people without a place to live, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 1832 River St. found fire on floors and one and two of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Early this morning fire on floors 1&2 at 1832 River st. Hyde Pk. 2 Firefighters were transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ , 4 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ . BFD-FIU investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/hinbJJ0ebs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 3, 2024

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)