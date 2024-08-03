BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire on River Street in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that left two firefighters hospitalized and four people without a place to live, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 1832 River St. found fire on floors and one and two of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

