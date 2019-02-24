2 firefighters injured battling blaze in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm blaze in Lowell on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responding to East Merrimack and High Streets say the flames spread quickly and the entire roof was engulfed at one point.

Fire Chief Jeff Winward said the fire was challenging to fight due to the building’s layout.

“There’s a courtyard in the middle, porches in the back,” Winward said. “It’s a very confusing building but, fortunately, the fire alarm system was working and it goes to show you when the fire alarm system works, lives are saved.”

The two firefighters had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

