WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling an early morning fire in Weymouth on Wednesday, officials said.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on School Street around 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)