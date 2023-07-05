WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling an early morning fire in Weymouth on Wednesday, officials said.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on School Street around 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

