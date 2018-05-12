2 firefighters injured in massive blaze in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters and a resident were injured in a 6-alarm fire that tore through an apartment complex in West Roxbury early Saturday morning.

Boston Fire responded to 1212 VFW Parkway at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday and reported heavy fire immediately, calling for a second alarm upon arrival, then increasing to five alarms shortly thereafter.

The three-story, multi-unit building was heavily damaged by fire. Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn arrived on scene to assume command as several units responded to the blaze.

Officials say the fire was contained to the rear of the building, but a gas leak contributed to the heavy flames, and utility crews were called to the scene to assist.

Officials say the injuries to the one resident and two firefighters are considered non-life-threatening.

The massive response came shortly after another fire in Roxbury that caused heavy damage to a six-family home on Dale Street.

