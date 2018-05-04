2 firefighters injured while battling 2-alarm Lynn blaze

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire Friday morning that left two firefighters with minor injuries and displaced eight people.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire in a two-and-a-half-story multi-family home on Dorinda Circle found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors as they arrived on scene. Using a ladder truck, firefighters attacked flames that could be seen shooting through the roof of the building.

Two firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze and eight people were displaced, Fire Chief Stephen Archer said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lynn 2nd Alarm photo R.C pic.twitter.com/1dkZKCqTAC — Jon Carabello (@jdc987) May 4, 2018

Lynn MA Dorinda Cir pic.twitter.com/n1dIGtraa7 — Jon Carabello (@jdc987) May 4, 2018

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

