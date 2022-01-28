BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters suffered injuries while battling a blaze at a laundromat in Boston on Thursday night, officials said.

Crews braved frigid temperatures as they worked to knock down a two-alarm fire that broke out on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the flames with water.

Companies still chasing fire in rear walls using Tower3 from above. 2+ hours, the fire is fighting back. Protecting exposure building in rear is priority pic.twitter.com/GigkOpwE0j — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 28, 2022

Six people were inside the laundromat when the fire started but they all escaped without injury.

The two firefighters who were transported from the scene are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)