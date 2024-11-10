MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday after being injured by a falling branch while battling a brush fire.

Crews were working to extinguish a fire in a wooded area on Cabot Boulevard when they were injured.

Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Derosiers said both are expected to be OK.

“One of them was discharged with a very minor shoulder injury, the other gentleman was transferred up to Boston Medical Center and diagnosed with a small fracture on one of his facial bones, a concussion, and some soft tissue injuries,” he told 7NEWS.

