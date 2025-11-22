MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while crews worked to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a multi-family home in Malden early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Wyoming Avenue around 6 a.m. found heavy flames and plumes of smoke coming from the second level of the home and ordered a second alarm.

Witnesses at the scene say it appears the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor before burning through the roof of the home.

At least eight people were in the home when the fire broke out but they got out safely, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

