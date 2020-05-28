BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured while battling a Roslindale house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 28 Heathcote St. around 2 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

All of the residents made it out of the house safely, fire officials said.

Two firefighters were transported by Boston EMS to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced due to the fire.

The blaze caused about $250,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

