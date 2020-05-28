BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters got hurt while battling a Roslindale house blaze early Thursday morning.
Crews responding to a structure fire at 28 Heathcote St. around 2 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the back of the home.
All residents made it out of the house safely, fire officials said.
Two firefighters were transported by Boston EMS to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced due to the fire.
The blaze caused about $250,000 worth of damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
