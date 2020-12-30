2 firefighters injured while rescuing elderly couple trapped in Somerville house fire

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters suffered injuries while rescuing two people from a house fire in Somerville early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Kensington Avenue around 2 a.m. learned that two older occupants were trapped on the second-floor in the rear of the building as fire in the basement began to spread up the rear stairway, according to Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen.

Ian Lancaster, who lives in the home, says it was his grandparents who became trapped.

“They had to get pulled down from the top of the porch because they weren’t able to get down from the front or back stairs,” he recalled.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue the pair.

Two of the firefighters were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital after suffering from non-life-threatening injuries during the rescue attempt.

No residents were reported injured.

The house sustained extensive damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

