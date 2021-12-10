HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two firefighters who were injured while battling a raging, multi-alarm fire at a house in Hudson, New Hampshire on Thursday have been released from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries, officials announced.

The firefighters “are doing very well,” according to a statement issued Friday by Hudson Deputy Fire Chief Jim Paquette.

A preliminary investigation indicates the three-alarm blaze was not suspicious in nature.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at a two-family home on Greeley Street around 2 p.m. found flames ripping through the structure.

All nine residents of the home were able to get out safely.

