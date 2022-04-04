BOSTON (WHDH) - Two firefighters suffered burn injuries and seventeen people were displaced after a massive fire tore through a triple-decker in Dorchester on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire in the area of 28 Fifield Street around 10:30 a.m. found heavy flames on all three floors of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The flames were quickly knocked down but three porches on the rear of the home were destroyed and video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters using ladders to gain access to the roof of the home.

Both firefighters were taken to a local hospital with burns that were said to be minor. No other injuries were reported.

“There were people inside. The tenant that lived on the first floor knocked on all doors and made sure everyone was safely evacuated,” District Fire Chief Jonathan Rodriguez said.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters used a drone equipped with thermal imaging to search for hot spots as they battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

District Fire Chief Jonathan Rodriguez brief the media. 2 Firefighter’s suffered minor burns and were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . 17 residents were displaced this includes 3 children. The ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing. pic.twitter.com/k88aJgxDQZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2022

Heavy fire knocked down major overhauling on all 3 floors. pic.twitter.com/CN7vrRYhpf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2022

All companies have been ordered off the rear porches the fire has burned through them pic.twitter.com/58IcI3oqE3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2022

At approximately 10:30 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a occupied 3 family building. At 28 Fifield St. In Dorchester. A 3nd alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/s3YkyIzvTs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)