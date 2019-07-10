2 firefighters, teen hospitalized due to smoldering chemicals inside Concord home

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters and a teenager were hospitalized after a mixture of chemicals were found smoldering in a pot inside a Concord home on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency personnel responding to a report of smoke coming out of a single-family home at 96 Old Bedford Road around 7:45 p.m. found a substance burning in a pot on the stove inside the kitchen, Police Chief Joseph O’Connor and Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in a joint press release.

Crews quickly extinguished the smoldering pot and reportedly observed that the substance inside was not food but chemicals.

The District 3 Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials unit and the Massachusetts State police Bomb Squad were called to the scene for further investigation of the Tier 1 hazardous materials incident.

Investigators spoke with a teenage male resident who allegedly said he was trying to create a putty-like substance that when ignited would create large amounts of different colored smoke.

“Anytime you have a mixture of chemicals that ignites it creates a concerning situation and it is important that all safety precautions are followed, which is represented by the large emergency response here this evening,” O’Connor said.

Out of an abundance of caution, O’Connor and Judge said the teen and two of the first responding firefighters were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say there is no threat or danger to the public.

