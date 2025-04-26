GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two crewmembers aboard a fishing boat were taken to Beverly Hospital with life threatening injuries Friday afternoon, officials say.

According to officials, after 3 p.m., Sector Boston received a distress call that a rope snapped and struck two crewmembers. One sustained a concussion and possible ribs, and the other had a suspected broken neck and intermittently unresponsive.

Officials say the Coast Guard diverted a helicopter crew and launched small boats to assist.

Around 5:08 p.m., officials say an EMS took the two crewmembers to Beverly Hospital.

