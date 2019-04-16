2 flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream recalled due undeclared allergens

(WHDH) — Unilever is voluntarily recalling two flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream because the products could contain tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall includes Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints. Both flavors have a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” label on the back.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of “076840104246” and best by date of “SEP1520BJ4.”

The Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold with a Consumer UPC of “076840100354 and best by dates of “AUG2820BH2,” “AUG2920BH2,” or “AUG3020BH2.”

The products were manufactured in the United States. The affected Chunky Monkey pints were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores. The affected Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through wholesale and scoop shops. No product was shipped outside of the U.S.

No other container sizes or best by dates of Ben & Jerry’s products are affected by the recall.

Unilever has not received any reports of illness associated with the products.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)