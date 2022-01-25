CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A cellphone video captured on Friday by a fellow driver is raising a lot of eyebrows because it shows a truck trapped on top of a moving drawbridge.

State transportation officials tell 7NEWS a crew is supposed to check that there are no cars on the Chelsea Street Bridge before lifting it up so boats can pass by. But, that afternoon, two contractors did not do that and now they are out of a job.

Once the bridge reached the top, a tug boat moved through underneath and then the bridge came down. The woman did make it off the bridge safely.

Bells, lights, gates, cameras and signs are all used to alert drivers that the bridge is about to move however, those who cross the bridge often say people try to dart through so they do not have to wait.

“You do make mistakes at work but working there – a little mistake could cost a life,” said Melvin Mendoza, who crosses the bridge often.

In 2013, a woman was walking across the Meridian Street Bridge on New Years’ Eve when an operator lifted the overpass. When the worker heard the woman scream, he lowered the bridge and crushed her.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)