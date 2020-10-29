2 former eBay employees enter guilty pleas in cyberstalking case

BOSTON (WHDH) - A couple of eBay former employees implicated in a targeted cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple pleaded guilty to those charges on Thursday, authorities said.

Former Senior Manager of Special Operations for eBay’s Global Security Team Brian Gilbert, 52, and Stephanie Stockwell, 26, a former manager of the site’s Global Intelligence Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

On October 8, Former eBay Senior Manager of Global Intelligence Stephanie Popp, 32, and Veronica Zea, 26, a former contractor, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Popp and Zea along with several other employees at eBay were allegedly involved in “an aggressive cyberstalking campaign” against a Natick couple in 2019 who published negative reviews about the company in an online newsletter.

The carefully orchestrated harassment campaign, Lelling alleged, included sending anonymous, threatening messages, ordering unwanted and disturbing deliveries to their home, including funeral wreaths, books on surviving the loss of a spouse, live cockroaches, fly larvae, and live spiders.

The executives also allegedly arranged to have “Barely Legal” porn mailed to their neighbor’s address under their name.

Former eBay executives, James Baugh and David Harville, were charged on June 15, 2020. Phil Cooke, another former member of eBay’s Global Security Team, was also charged and is scheduled to plead guilty in October.

In connection with his plea Thursday, Gilbert admitted to drafting threatening Twitter messages for Popp to send and planning the surveillance trip with various co-defendants. Gilbert also proposed bringing a dossier of documents to the Natick Police Department (NPD) – whom the victims had involved – that would make the victims “look crazy” and contacting the victims to offer help with the threatening messages that the defendants had sent. Lastly, Gilbert made false statements to the NPD about Zea and Harville’s reason for being in Boston.

Stockwell admitted to, at Baugh’s direction, purchasing a laptop for use in harassing the victims, and using an anonymous email account to order online live spiders and a prepaid debit card to purchase a late-night pizza delivery to the victims’ home. Stockwell also prepared an eBay “Person of Interest” report for the Bay Area—a fictions list of potential suspects to provide to the NPD to deflect the police from suspecting that eBay employees were actually harassing the victims.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced in Boston Federal Court next spring.

