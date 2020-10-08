2 Former eBay employees enter guilty pleas in cyberstalking case

BOSTON (WHDH) - A couple of eBay former employees implicated in a targeted cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple pleaded guilty to those charges on Thursday, authorities said.

Former eBay Senior Manager of Global Intelligence Stephanie Popp, 32, and Veronica Zea, 26, a former contractor, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in statement.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced in Boston Federal Court in February.

Popp and Zea along with several other employees at eBay were allegedly involved in “an aggressive cyberstalking campaign” against a Natick couple in 2019 who published negative reviews about the company in an online newsletter.

The carefully orchestrated harassment campaign, Lelling alleged, included sending anonymous, threatening messages, ordering unwanted and disturbing deliveries to their home, including funeral wreaths, books on surviving the loss of a spouse, live cockroaches, fly larvae, and live spiders.

The executives also allegedly arranged to have “Barely Legal” porn mailed to their neighbor’s address under their name.

Former eBay executives, James Baugh and David Harville, were charged on June 15, 2020. Phil Cooke, another former member of eBay’s Global Security Team, was also charged and is scheduled to plead guilty in October.

