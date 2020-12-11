2 former Mass. state troopers arrested in connection with overtime scheme

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two former Massachusetts state troopers were arrested Friday in connection with an overtime scheme dating back to 2015, authorities announced.

Former Lt. Daniel J. Griffin, 57, of Belmont, and former Sgt. William Robertson are slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday afternoon on charges of one count of conspiracy and one count of theft concerning a federal program, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Robertson also faces four counts of wire fraud, while Griffin additionally faces eight counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of assisting in filing false tax returns, Lelling said.

From 2015 to 2018, Griffin, Robertson and other troopers in the Traffic Programs Section at State Police Headquarters in Framingham conspired to embezzle thousands of dollars in federally funded overtime by regularly arriving late to, and leaving early from, overtime shifts funded by grants intended to improve traffic safety, according to the indictment.

During the course of the conspiracy, Griffin allegedly made and approved false entries on police forms and other documentation to conceal and perpetuate the fraud.

When state police overtime misconduct came to light in 2017 and 2018, Griffin, Robertson and their coconspirators took steps to avoid detection by shredding and burning records and forms, the indictment alleges.

After an internal inquiry regarding missing forms, Griffin allegedly submitted a memo to his superiors designed to mislead them by claiming that missing forms were “inadvertently discarded or misplaced” during office moves.

Griffin is also accused of spending significant time running his security business, KnightPro, during hours that he was collecting his regular state police pay and overtime.

From 2012 to 2019, Griffin reportedly collected almost $2 million in KnightPro revenue. Of that total, it is alleged that Griffin hid over $700,000 in revenue from the IRS and used hundreds of thousands of dollars in KnightPro income to fund personal expenses, such as golf club expenses, car payments, private school tuition and expenses related to his second home on Cape Cod.

Griffin was also charged with defrauding a private school attended by two of his children from at least 2016 to 2019 by concealing his KnightPro income and filing materially misleading financial aid applications, which understated his income and assets by hundreds of thousands of dollars, Lelling said.

Despite Griffin’s state police salary and KnightPro business, Griffin reportedly obtained over $175,000 in financial aid from the private school over the course of several years.

“Today’s charges involve losses for the taxpayers, and also for the Massachusetts State Police, a premier law enforcement institution that must do a better job self-policing and eliminating this kind of misconduct,” Lelling said. “Everyone must be treated equally under the law, and we will keep doing these cases until this kind of abuse stops – abuse that is deeply unfair to the vast majority of law enforcement officers who are doing their job the right way, already under difficult circumstances.”

