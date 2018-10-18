2 fox attacks reported in 12-hour span in Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Scituate are on edge after police say two separate fox attacks were reported Thursday in the span of 12 hours.

The attacks both happened in the area of Tack Factory Pond Road and Old Oaken Bucket Road, according to the Scituate Police Department.

Two women were treated for bite wounds, police said.

Scituate police are working with animal control to locate the fox.

Neighborhood residents are urged to be vigilant and mindful of children and pets.

Anyone who sees a fox in the area is asked to immediately contact Scituate police at 781-545-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)