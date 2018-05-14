CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman is afraid to go in her backyard now that she says two foxes have taken over.

The foxes have made themselves at home in Condy Matarese’s yard over the past week, even digging a hole to get into her shed.

Matarese said she now worries about the safety of her grandchildren.

“I don’t know if they’re rabid and I’m not going to take the chance of them going after the kids,” Matarese said. “I don’t want to see the animal harmed, I just want it removed from my property.”

A private company told Matarese that it would cost hundreds of dollars to remove the foxes.

The woman has also reached out to the mayor’s office for help.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)