2 from Vermont arrested on drug trafficking charges in Western Mass.

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people from Vermont were arrested on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop in Bernardston on Friday, state police said.

Troopers patrolling Route 91 northbound around 9 p.m. spotted a black Jeep Patriot traveling at a high rate of speed with a temporary license plate that was unreadable, police said.

Troopers conducting a traffic stop engaged with the driver, Kwesi Wilson, 35, of Londonderry, and his passenger, Ashley Blanchard, 27, of Holly Mountain, and learned the driver had a suspended license and his passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Approximately 200 white waxed baggies of heroin, a digital scale, machete and what appeared to be 100 grams of crack cocaine were seized from the vehicle, police said.

Both are being held at the Franklin County House of Corrections in Greenfield pending arraignment for possession with intent to distribute heroin, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to wear a seat belt, police said.

Wilson is also being charged with operate a motor vehicle with license suspended/revoked and speeding.

