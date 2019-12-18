2 girls get Christmas wish — their dad home from military service

Two girls got their Christmas wish while visiting Santa at the North Shore Mall — their father home for the holidays after serving overseas.

Sabrina Fernandez took daughters Ilana and Elora to the mall Wednesday, where the girls asked Santa for their father, Staff Sgt. Jose Fernandez. He’s been stationed in South Korea since May.

But Fernandez was able to come back for Christmas and surprise his daughters at the mall.

“It’s amazing,” Fernandez said of the surprise. “I’m a big person when it comes to my kids. everything I’ve done is for them … so, being away from them has been extremely hard.”

“This is my Christmas gift, I just wanted to come home,” said Fernandez, who will be back in Massachusetts for two weeks. “I’m blessed to be home this year, next year might not be the same luck.”

