FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A late-night joyride ended in tragedy early Sunday morning for seven minors in Pompano Beach, Florida after the car they allegedly stole crashed and flipped over, killing two girls and sending the rest of the young victims to the hospital, authorities said.

7News cameras captured devastated family members and friends consoling each other near the scene of the Northwest 15th Street crash.

Loved ones said 12-year-old Chayanna Nesmith and her friend, known as “Nee Nee,” were both killed.

“People don’t even know these kids are hurting,” area resident Tressie Wilson said.

The victims, ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old, were heading westbound along the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street prior to the crash, officials said.

“It lost control, veered off the roadway and ended up striking one of the poles from the railroad tracks,” BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion said.

Officials said the force of the impact caused the car to overturn.

“It ended up flipping over, landing on the railroad tracks,” Concepcion said.

Detectives said one of the victims was killed instantly. Paramedics transported the remaining six occupants to Broward Health Medical Center, where another victim later died.

Officials said the surviving victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

7News cameras captured loved ones outside of the hospital.

Debra Lesane, Nesmith’s grandmother, said the victim’s older sister, 13-year-old Teeana, was also injured in the crash but survived.

“I’m just here praying for Teeana, as she recovers and is able to deal with coming to grips with losing her sister,” she said.

Deputies have not released the names of the remaining victims.

Mourners who gathered near the scene of the crash said they’re praying for peace and the strength to move on.

“We only have one life to live on this beautiful Earth,” said Wilson. “I don’t want nobody else to go through that.”

Deputies shut down Northwest 15th Street from the 900 to 1200 blocks for hours as they investigated the crash.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie took to social media to express their condolences to the victims’ families, tweeting, “Our prayers and condolences for our families and community grieving this terrible loss.”

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also addressed the crash, tweeting, “My condolences to the families of these teenagers. An error in judgment as a young person should not lead to this kind of tragedy.”

No charges have been filed as of Sunday evening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

