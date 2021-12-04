NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two good Samaritans were struck by a vehicle while trying to help a driver who had crashed in Nashua, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation determined that two employees of a local business went to help a driver who had crashed into a telephone pole on Northeastern Boulevard when a another car hit the first vehicle, as well as the pedestrians.

All involved parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to Nashua police.

Both motor vehicles have since been towed away from the scene, police said.

It is believed solar glare may have been a factor in the crash, though the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

